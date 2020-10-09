NORFOLK - An organization that provides support and encouragement to school aged youth is one of 23 agencies supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
Board member with Boone Central TeamMates Roger Gentrup says their goal is for the mentor and mentee to meet 24 weeks out of the school year.
Gentrup says the program focuses on relationships and the strengths of the students.
He says the United Way funding provides quality and quantity to the agency.
"Probably one of the biggest things is we have scholarships that we give our seniors as they go off to college, that is one thing that we utilize some of that funding for. We'll have different educational trips that we take with our mentors and mentees, for example this past fall we took them to the Edgerton Museum in Aurora."
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.