NORFOLK - Plans have been announced for this year’s Boomfest, and it promises to be bigger than ever.
President Don Wisnieski tells News Talk WJAG for the first time ever they’ll host a two-day festival Friday and Saturday the weekend of the Fourth at Skyview Lake.
Wisnieski says Friday is a jam packed evening.
"There's going to be a competition, a wingfest competition. The Stanton Ribfest is going to take the first 40 contenders that want to (compete) and from 6 to 9 p.m. is the actual event so wings will be available. There's going to be a car show and shine behind the stage and of course on the stage we have The Smoke Ring reunion. We've got nine members of the band coming back. Luke Hupp is going to be the opener who is Bob's nephew."
Wisnieski says Saturday will feature the Boomfest activities you’re familiar with from live music to the U-Hop entertainment culminating with the biggest fireworks display Big Bang Boom has put on.
For more information visit BigBangBoom.org, and to register for the wing fest reach out to Stanton Ribfest on Facebook.