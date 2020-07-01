NORFOLK - If you’re a regular disc golf player or just learning to play, you’re encouraged to take part in the Boomfest American Freedom Classic Disc Golf Tournament this weekend in Norfolk.
Tournament Director Jesie Kohl says round one will take place at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and rounds two and three at Skyview Park.
Kohl says they have various divisions based on your skill level with the hardest being a pro men’s and pro women’s division that have a chance to win $500 added cash.
"Those guys are going to be playing the hardest layout. We also have an intermediate division which is just below the pro division and then a recreational division for newer players and they will be playing from the short pads."
Kohl says there’s also a general division for people just learning to play.
Sign up is from 4 to 7 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Friday with tee times from 5 to 8 and then on Saturday at Skyview Park tee times start at 8 a.m.