NORFOLK - A brown bag book sale is set to take place this weekend at the Norfolk Public Library.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says the Norfolk Library Foundation is hosting the sale and thousands of items will be on hand.
"Most of them are adult non-fiction titles but there are adult fiction titles as well, there's some children's books, some DVDs, and audiobooks. It's a big mixture of donations we received and things that have been removed from the library collection. We're going to sell them at $5 per bag."
Chamberlain says attendees are encouraged to bring their own brown paper grocery bag if possible, but bags will be provided if needed.
She says the sale will also include a silent auction for an antique encyclopedia set and some various antique and collectible titles.
It’s set for Saturday 9 to 5 and Sunday 1:30 to 4:30 at the Norfolk Public Library. All proceeds will go to the Norfolk Library Foundation.