LINCOLN - Two Democrats are hoping to represent Nebraska’s First District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Senator Kate Bolz of Lincoln and Babs Ramsey of Bellevue are battling it out in the primary.
Bolz tells News Talk WJAG when she started her campaign this past summer, her main focus was health care and jobs.
Bolz says the current coronavirus pandemic just emphasizes the importance of having affordable high quality health care and prescription access.
"I think there's a lot of consistent agreement across different communities and across party lines that everyone who needs a coronavirus test should get one. (Also), it's vital that people who are sick are treated, and it's important that people get to be able to see a doctor when they need one and can afford the prescriptions if they need to get better. Those things are perhaps brought into clearer light."
Bolz who has a background in social work says she’s always had a commitment to public service.
She adds Nebraska’s famers and producers need to continue to receive support in the stimulus packages passed during this time and work must be done to open up new markets and lower trade barriers to the world’s consumers.
