Bolz confident about her congressional campaign

LINCOLN - Congress will soon have to take up health care issues and State Senator Kate Bolz, a Democrat running for Nebraska’s First Congressional District seat says she’s prepared for it if elected.
Bolz tells News Talk WJAG, what she’s heard from Nebraskans all across the district is that their health insurance costs too much, their prescription drugs aren’t affordable, and they’re concerned about the health and well-being of themselves and family as they continue to grapple with the coronavirus.
"My commitment has always been that I will never vote against insurance coverage for people with preexisting conditions. I'll fight for the 234,000 Nebraskan's to help get their health insurance subsidies through the Affordable Care Act and I'll make sure we act quickly to prepare for a vaccine and support our public health departments."
Bolz says she’ll not only be an advocate for health care, but also Nebraska’s Ag economy, seniors, kids, and veterans.
For more information visit KateBolz.Com.