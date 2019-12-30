Police Lights

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — The body of a missing Nebraska man was pulled from an icy Iowa pond on Saturday.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said the body of 39-year-old George McNamara was pulled from the water after a search Saturday.

He had been reported missing from Bellevue, Nebraska, since Dec. 22. Officials said a car crash was reported Dec. 22 near the Mormon Bridge. Deputies found a vehicle but no driver that day.

Authorities found McNamara's body on Saturday after a dive team searched a pond near the crash site. An autopsy is planned.

Tags

In other news

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators t…

Police: Wounded 2-year-old taken to Omaha precinct station

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON D.C. - Joel Haggar, U.S. Meat Export Federation Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says African Swine Fever has caused the number of live hogs brought into Hong Kong from China to drop by about 50-percent- to below 2,000 head per day.