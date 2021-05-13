Blueprint Nebraska NDN
LINCOLN - Blueprint Nebraska, a citizen-led, statewide economic development initiative has announced it’s concluding independent operations this summer.

President Jim Smith tells News Talk WJAG, the organization formed in 2018 with the goal to address Nebraska's economic issues and improve the state's competitiveness.

Smith says since forming in 2018, they have created a list of a comprehensive, 15-point plan to address that goal.

"One of those strategies is around tax modernization. You may have heard much about that of late, and Blueprint Nebraska will be releasing a tax modernization plan recommendation this summer."

Smith says they’ve decided to transition implementation strategies for its 15-signature initiatives to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Aksarben Foundation and the Platte Institute.

He says this will allow work to continue successfully rather than duplicate efforts. For more information on the efforts go to Blueprint-Nebraska.org.

