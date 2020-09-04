OMAHA - A new pilot program has been launched by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to recruit work-from-home customer service representatives.
Director of Organization Development Tom Nimps tells News Talk WJAG the idea of the program came about after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many employees to work from home.
Nimps says they’ve expanded the remote working by hiring ten new work-from-home employees in Norfolk, Columbus and Omaha.
"The great thing is we've been able to not only maintain but probably increase our level of productivity and type of customer service we provide for our members. We will still have several members of our workforce working from home up until at least January 2021."
Nimps says they’re hiring at least 16 more customer service representatives this month, and plan to continue expanding hiring to other parts of Nebraska.
For more information go to NebraskaBlue.com.