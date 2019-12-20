NORFOLK - The Christmas season is filled with lots of joy, songs, and beautiful decorations and lights, but for some Christmas isn’t always merry and can be a difficult holiday to get through.
Reverend Donna Goltry, President of the Norfolk Area Ministerial Association says this year a Blue Christmas Service will be offered in Norfolk thanks to the Immaculata Monastery and Spirituality Center and five other churches.
Goltry says some people may be feeling depressed and lonely or may have lost a loved one recently.
She says the most important thing about Christmas is that you get in touch with what joy is.
"Joy doesn't come from the external things that are around us, joy comes from within our heart. When we feel the love of God, the love of Christ, that's the grounds for finding joy in our lives. Through a Blue Christmas Service we hope to open up that space so those who don't feel merry can connect with the true joy that comes from Christ and God's love."
Goltry says the service will be an informal time of prayer, scripture, and music.
The service is set for Sunday at 3 at Immaculata Monastery and Spirituality Center.