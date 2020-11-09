OMAHA - All eligible donors are encouraged to give the gift of life as the holiday season draws near.
Regional Communications Director with the American Red Cross Josh Murray says they’re in need of all blood types at this time, especially since the shelf life of blood donations is about five weeks.
Murray says holiday travel and winter weather often lead to a decline in donations, and they to avoid that traditional slump.
He says also they’re still testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, and the response to that has been great.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.