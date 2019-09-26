NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is urges all eligible donors to give now to continue replenishing the supply after the summer season.
Communications Manager Samantha Pollard says the blood supply is just starting to come out of the emergency need that was issued.
Pollard says it was a bad summer in regards to the number of donations received.
"We are coming out of that emergency need, but of course we always need blood. When people giver regularly we can help avoid those type of emergencies, so this a better time of year than the summer and we hope it stays that way with people making and keeping appointments to give."
Pollard says they especially need type O negative as that’s the universal donor.
She adds new donors are also being sought as 50% of the donor based is those loyal ones that always donate.
There is a number of donation opportunities coming up in the area and for a full list go to RedCrossBlood.org.