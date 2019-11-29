OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have issued blizzard warnings for northwest Nebraska that go into effect Friday evening and last through Sunday morning.
Snowfall ranging from 3 to 12 inches is predicted for the northern Nebraska Panhandle east through Cherry County. Howling winds with gusts to 65 mph are expected as well.
The snow and wind are part of a large storm system expected to drop up to 2 feet of additional snow from the Sierra Nevada to the central and northern Rockies as it rolls across a large swath of the western and central United States.
Less extreme but still dicey weather for travel is forecast for the rest of Nebraska.