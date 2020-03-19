Snow in Western Nebraska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Roads are closing as a blizzard strikes the high plains and dumps snow on the Rocky Mountains.

Highways closing Thursday include portions of Interstate 70 and I-76 in eastern Colorado.

A mix of snow, freezing fog and wind up to 55 mph closed I-80 in southeastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for southeast Wyoming, Colorado's Eastern Plains and the western third of Nebraska.

Forecasters expect a foot of snow or more in the northern Colorado mountains.

The storm will let up Friday but temperatures will remain cold until the weekend.

