PILGER - A drunken Blair woman was arrested Tuesday evening on Highway 275 about three miles west of Pilger.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, Sheri Jensen’s roadside sobriety breath test was nearly five times the legal limit.
Jensen was transported to the Sheriff’s Office, where she submitted to a chemical test that showed her blood alcohol limit nearly four times the legal limit of .08.
She was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd offense (Above .150% BAC) and released from custody after posting a cash bond.