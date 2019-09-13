Blackburn Manufacturing recognized

NORFOLK - “A great customer service team.” That’s what sticks out to Blackburn Manufacturing CEO Jim Blackburn as to what sets them apart from the rest.
Blackburn Manufacturing of Neligh was recently inducted into Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame. The hall of fame is a recognition program created by the Norfolk Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk to honor deserving local and area businesses for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Jim tells News Talk WJAG it all began in 1953 when his dad, Bud built a machine to make marker flags out of plastic and wire.
He says it was a three year process and the first machine made 40 flags per minute.
"I believe it was the second year we were in business and my granddad got a call from a North Carolina soil conservation service and they wanted a million flags. My granddad said 'We'll have them shipped out in 30 days.' When he told my dad that he went through the roof. Between me, my brother, my granddad, and dad we ran that machine 24 hours a day."
Jim says the machines now make 100 flags per minute.
President Jennifer Blackburn-Nielsen says the customers are what drive them.
"The number of uses is the biggest change I've seen and the different products we've brought on board since (the beginning). Somebody's coming up with a new way to use these things and it's unbelievable."
She adds the award is for all the employees as they wouldn’t be where they are without them.