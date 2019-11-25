WINSIDE - The community of Winside has temporarily lost natural gas service due to a third party damaging the pipeline that supplies natural gas to the town.
According to Black Hills Energy, to safely fix the issue, technicians have to go house to house and turn off the approximately 230 affected gas meters in the town.
After making repairs to the damaged line and re-pressurizing the lines, the energy company will be able to restore service to affected Winside customers.
Crews will then go door to door to relight pilot lights. At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, employees will leave a tag on the door, notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company to have it turned back on.
It is extremely important that customers do not attempt to re-light their own pilot lights on their furnaces or water heaters. The company asks customers whose service was interrupted to call 888-890-5554 right away.