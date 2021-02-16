LINCOLN - So far, Black Hills Energy is keeping up with the demand for energy amid the extremely cold temperatures.
Community Affairs Manager Mary Martin says their energy system is performing as intended.
"I know there are different stories we're seeing locally and across the country about different issues, but for us we've been really fortunate. That's inpart because of the different system upgrades we've made over the years. Those are really paying off right now and we're thankful for that."
To increase energy efficiency, Martin says you should set your thermostat to 68 degrees if health concerns aren’t a factor, hold off on doing laundry or washing dishes, make sure your furnace filter is clean and only use ventilation fans as needed.
She says since increased energy usage can result in higher bills there are a number of financial assistance options available and those can be found at BlackHillsEnergy.Com.