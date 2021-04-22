NORFOLK - Thursday is Earth Day and Black Hills Energy is giving away more than 1,000 free trees to customers on a first come first serve basis.
Community Affairs Manager Mary Martin says since 2014, nearly 8,000 trees have been planted through this annual giveaway in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation.
Martin says the trees are three to four feet tall which is a great starter size.
"We didn't want to give away trees that were so large that it would be difficult for you to plant them as an individual. You also don't have to go anywhere to get your tree. When you reserve it, the tree is shipped directly to you so you don't have to take the time to schedule a pick up."
To reserve your free tree visit ArborDay.Org/BlackHillsEnergy.
She says there’s also an online tool at that website to help you determine where to plant a tree to gain the most energy-saving benefits.
Martin reminds you to call 811 before you dig to have utility lines marked.