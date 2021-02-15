National Weather Service

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill levels are expected across much of the central United States at the start of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri at least through Monday because a blast of artic air will dominate the weather in the region.

Several inches of snow is also expected to fall across much of Kansas and Missouri Monday.

Forecasters warn that wind chill levels could fall below -40 degrees in parts of Nebraska and Iowa on Monday morning, creating concerns about frostbite and hypothermia for anyone out in the cold for long periods.

Sign up now for CFAP 2.1

Moms breathe easier with Morgan Stanley coal projections

