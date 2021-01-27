WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Biden administration has officially taken over in Washington, D.C. and agricultural groups are hoping renewable fuels will be a big part of the administration’s platform.
Monte Shaw is the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association and says biofuels should be a key inclusion in the president’s plans to combat climate change.
“We certainly hope so, and we’ve made the case that they should be. The last four years got to be a little bit of a broken record with the ongoing struggles around the small refinery exemptions from the RFS, and that was a very, very important battle – huge implications for the biofuels industry and rural economies, and the farm economy and whatnot. But it stifled the ability to work on a lot of things that could move us forward.”
Shaw says the U.S. won’t make a positive impact on the environment without biofuels.
He says if you want to make serious strides in de-carbonizing the transportation sector in the next decade, you have to focus on biofuels.