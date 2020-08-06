MADISON - Some pasture ground south of Norfolk will get some nutrition added into the soil.
Brent Weitfeld sought a conditional use permit at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to spread bio-solids from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant on pasture ground on 556th Avenue and on more ground another mile up the road.
Wastewater Superintendent Rob Huntley who also represented Weitfeld said the bio-solid is what they call class b sludge.
"We press the water out of it and then we add kiln dust to it to stabilize it and that's to kill any flies or pathogens. It really doesn't have much odor to it as we have kind of changed what we're running through our plant so our odor has gone down drastically."
Weitfeld said they will haul the sludge down 1st Street as needed.
The board unanimously approved two separate motions for the conditional use permits.