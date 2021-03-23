LINCOLN - A bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would help meat producers and processors as well as the consumer has been given first-round approval.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says LB 324 authorizes herd-share agreements with a producer prior to slaughter, thereby giving the consumer an ownership interest in the animal.
Gragert says the bill is fashioned after legislation passed in Wyoming.
"LB 324 also creates the Independent Processor Assistance Program, which provides a roadmap for increasing local processing capacity and expanding market access for small producers. Although this portion wasn't funded, Senator Tom Brandt, the sponsor of LB 324, informed legislators that U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry contacted him about his interest in this bill and pledged to help him find funding for it."
In regards to gambling at licensed horse racetracks across the state, Gragert says LB 561 has received first-round approval and it contains the necessary statutory framework to enact the ballot initiative language approved by voters last November.