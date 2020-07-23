Senator Deb Fischer

WASHINGTON, D.C. - With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling people’s summer vacations and flying plans, airports across the nation including in Nebraska have been empty.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says airports receive funding from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which supports the development, improvement, and safety of airport infrastructure.

Fischer says funding that an airport receives from the program depends on the number of people who board flights at that particular airport during the previous year.

"For smaller airports, the threshold to aim for is 10,000 boardings per year. Once they reach this level, airports receive at least $1 million from the FAA in AIP funding, which they then dedicate to repairing runways, purchasing emergency equipment, and other projects that make air travel safer."

With the number of flights down significantly, Fischer said she introduced the Airport Infrastructure Readiness Act which would require the FAA to calculate next year’s AIP funding based on the boarding numbers from 2018 or 2019 rather than this year’s figures.

Fischer says she looks forward to the bill’s passage.

