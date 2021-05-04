LINCOLN - This past week in the Nebraska Legislature, senators spent eight hours debating a bill that would adopt the Opportunity Scholarships Act.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says LB 364 would allow individuals and corporate taxpayers to quality for a non-refundable tax credit equal to the amount the taxpayer contributed to a scholarship-granting organization.
Gragert said the scholarship-granting organization would provide education scholarships to eligible students to attend private schools.
"Those in support of LB 364 pleaded that all parents, regardless of their income, should be able to choose between a public and private school, based on what is in the best interest of their children. Opponents argued that state funding should not be directed to private schools and were concerned that private schools don’t accept all students, including those with special needs."
Gragert said a cloture motion was offered by Senator Lou Ann Linehan which requires 33 votes to end debate and allow for a vote on advancement of the bill.
He said the motion fell four votes short so the bill won’t be debated again this session.