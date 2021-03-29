Nebraska Legislature 2020
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

LINCOLN - Priority bills are currently being debated in the Nebraska Legislature with a variety of them moving past the first of three required votes.

Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said this past week, initial approval was given to LB 572, pertaining to the Livestock Brand Act which tasks the Nebraska Brand Committee to inspect cattle and investigate missing or stolen cattle.

"LB 572 allows electronic inspections as a means to meet brand inspection requirements. As amended, the bill would lower the per head brand inspection fee for physical inspections from $1.00 to $0.85 per head for the next two years in order to reduce the cash reserve of the Nebraska Brand Committee. I realize LB 572 isn't the final answer, but I think it's a step in the right direction."

Gragert said he would like to explore the voluntary brand inspection system used in Kansas.

He said it would be more cost-effective, would retain brand inspection, but would eliminate the boundary line.

