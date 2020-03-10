NORFOLK - For the fifth straight year, Big Red Keno has awarded Norfolk Public Schools funding for its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – or STEM – program.
Assistant Principal for the junior high Josh Weber says the event features STEM-based activities where students will be hosting mini projects.
"We do have students from the high school, so about 20 different high school students, a couple of middle school students, a couple of junior high students, as well as all of the fourth grade students at Lincoln Montessori. They've worked with the planning and preparation piece of this, and they're going to be there running these stations and essentially teaching these third graders during the day, and then also any students during the night how these things work."
The public can attend a Project Problem Solve event to take part in the different student led activities.
It’s set for set for Lincoln Montessori Elementary School, Tuesday from 5:30 to 7.