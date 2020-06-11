NORFOLK - The 45th annual Big Bang Boom celebration is happening this year, and it will be the biggest fireworks display in Nebraska.
That’s the news from President Don Wisnieski, who says the event will be a drive-in style fireworks show shot on the grounds of Northeast Community College instead of Skyview Lake like years past.
Wisnieski says this year, they also went to a larger shell size.
"We brought even eight inch shells in and they'll break about 1,000 feet in the air. The visual will be good from all over the City of Norfolk. We're going to encourage a lot of watch parties. You'll be able to come out to Northeast Community College too. The parking lots will open at 7, but there's a lot of parking lots open in the area."
Wisnieski says there won’t be concessions available on campus, but you’re encouraged to continue supporting local businesses by picking up your favorite food and snacks on the way to the show.
He says their fundraising is at about half of what it’s usually at, so you’re encouraged to donate and send money to them at PO Box 1094.
The fireworks are slated to begin at 9:45.