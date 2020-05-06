COLUMBUS - With the arrival of the planting season, the Nebraska Public Power District is reminding farm operators to “look up and look out” for power lines.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says if you do come into contact with a power line, as long as it’s safe, remain inside your vehicle and contact your local power utility or 911 right away.
Otten says if you need to exit your vehicle there are some things you need to do.
He says the appropriate action is to jump – not step – with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and then shuffle your feet away from the vehicle at least another 20 feet.
Otten recommends always having your local utility’s phone number already programmed into your cell phone. If it’s NPPD, that number is 877-ASK-NPPD.