COLUMBUS - The planting season is here and farmers are reminded to be aware of what’s above them.

The Nebraska Public Power District’s Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says farm operators need to “look up and around” for power lines.

Otten says hitting power lines becomes a significant hazard as farmers begin moving tall equipment back out to the fields.

"That electricity can arc to your machine, or if you make contact it can electrify your piece of machinery. That can cause a very dangerous potentially fatal situation for whoever is operating their farm equipment."

Otten says if you’re forced to exit the vehicle, the appropriate action is to jump – not step – with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and then shuffle your feet away from the vehicle at least another 20 feet.

Otten recommends always having your local utility’s phone number already programmed into your cell phone. If it’s NPPD, that number is 877-ASK-NPPD.

