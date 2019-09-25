NORFOLK - An open house was held Tuesday night for the Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project.
Steve Wolf with JEO Consulting Group says the project focuses on Benjamin Avenue from 1st to 13th Street.
Wolf says this is a very complex project based on the fact there’s a lot of established businesses along the corridor.
"One thing we need to stress is the fact that this section of road is very dangerous. It has twice the crash rate of the state average. To get to a place where we can improve the safety, we are going to have to reduce the number of access points on the street, we need to add turning lanes, and there's the idea of adding two roundabots to the corridor."
Wolf says a vision group consisting of property owners and community leaders have consulted on the design plans.
The timeline for the project calls for a second open house set for the winter months with construction in early 2021.