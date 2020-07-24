NORFOLK - Another step was approved in the Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project at this week’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
City Engineer Steve Rames highlighted an agreement with Midwest Right of Way Services.
"The bulk of this services agreement about $91,000 of this is for purposes of appraisal. So getting the title information from the Register of Deeds office and then actually preparing the appraisal report for each of those parcels. Phase 2 would be the actual negotiations for that right-of-way or easement."
Rames said he expects the portion of the project to take about two to three months and the cost is in budget.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.