LINCOLN - It’s Renewable Fuels Month and the industry is continuing to grow in Nebraska.
Interim Executive Director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska Pam Miller tells News Talk WJAG, the ethanol industry is a big part of Nebraska’s economic footprint as there are 25 ethanol plants that employ 1,400 people and produce over two billion gallons of ethanol per year.
Miller says the future looks bright for renewable biofuels.
"We can help today with cutting our greenhouse gas emissions in this country and we really need to do that. Ethanol does that already, because the higher of blend you use the better off it is for the environment. We can make that impact right now without waiting for something that may or may not come to this part of the country for quite some time."
Miller says there are multiple benefits to putting E-15 in your vehicle as it’s cheaper and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
For more information visit RenewableFuelsNE.Com.