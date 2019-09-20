NORFOLK - Those affected by mental health and substance abuse disorders can live healthy and rewarding lives.
That’s the message of Norfolk’s Behavioral Health Specialists, which is one of 22 agencies supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
Executive Director Jay Fleecs says Behavioral Health is the largest behavioral health provider in Northeast Nebraska, and has been providing quality professional care for over 25 years.
Fleecs says the United Way funding assists in providing the much needed services.
He says one of those services is the 24/7 crisis line available to help connect individuals with different resources they may need.
You can get a hold of the crisis center at 1-888-370-7003.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.