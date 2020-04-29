NORFOLK - Behavioral Health Specialists in Norfolk is continuing to assist the community during this coronavirus pandemic.
Clinical Director Dr. Connie Petersen says their doors are still open, but they’ve moved most of their outpatient services over to telehealth.
Petersen says they’re starting a video series on Facebook to reach more of the community.
"There is a video series of different tips that folks can do to kind of work through this time. I have several other therapists talking about things like anxiety, how to stay motivated during this time and take care of yourself, how to keep from self isolating and, and maybe getting a little bit into trouble with too much boredom and just in general, how to deal with stress and any emotions that might come from the stress that people are experiencing."
Petersen says they have continued to see new clients and encourage folks to reach out if they need help.
You can always call Behavioral Health’s care line at 1-888-370-7003.