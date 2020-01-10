NORFOLK - Behavioral Health Specialists in Norfolk is seeing success with its new open access program.
Clinical Director Dr. Connie Petersen says the open access scheduling was implemented for new and ongoing clients to be seen by a clinician right away.
Petersen says this is the first open access clinic in Northeast Nebraska, and they want to do what they can to serve the needs of the community.
"We know the state of the world sometimes is folks are needing something today, they're not going to be able to wait for a week or longer. There's quite frankly not enough providers to provide the service to the people in our community that need it. So we wanted to reach out and have that as an opportunity for folks. Sometimes people don't know what their schedule is going to look like day in and day out and they can just call us that morning and get in to see someone."
Petersen says the program has been implemented for a month now and the response has been great.
To use the open access services, simply walk in and see the next available therapist or you can call 402-370-3140.