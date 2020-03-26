NORFOLK - Behavioral Health Specialists in Norfolk is offering telehealth services to its patients who are self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Clinical Director Dr. Connie Petersen says the telehealth process is a simple one and can be set up by contact their office.
"We have support staff that will contact the individual and do all of the set up at the beginning so that when they're scheduled session is with the therapist, they're able to connect directly through their smartphone, or electronic device and be able to have a therapy session at their home.
Petersen says the telehealth sessions are secure so you don’t have to worry about others accessing your appointment.
She adds they do have other options available for those without a computer or electronic device.