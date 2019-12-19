KANSAS CITY, MO - In 2018 the average amount of beef consumed by each American in the U.S. was 57 pounds according to the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.
Chairman Ben Weinheimer told News Talk WJAG, they are a multi-stakeholder initiative developed to advance, support and communicate continuous improvement in sustainability of the U.S. beef value chain.
Weinheimer said there are six key areas of importance when it comes to beef sustainability.
"Key areas that we identified were land, water, and air resources, efficiency in yield, animal health and well-being, and employee safety and well-being. Those are the six key areas that help shape the definition of economically viable, socially responsible, and environmentally sound."
Weinheimer said beef sustainability is important to the U.S. economy as the value added annually by the U.S. beef cattle industry sits at $165 billion.
