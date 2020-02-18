NORFOLK - A 2020 beef production update is set to be held in Norfolk this week.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, & Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says you’re invited to join a team of Nebraska Extension Educators as they present unbiased information as well as practical approaches for the state’s beef producers and help you evaluate your operations.
Ohnesorg says the presentations will cover how moisture can affect quality and feeding decisions, understanding the body condition score, and getting the most out of cover crops pertaining to forage.
He says there is no cost to attend this meeting and you asked to pre-register by Wednesday by calling the extension office at 402-370-4040.
The beef production update is set for 1:30 Friday afternoon at the Madison County extension office.