KANSAS CITY, MO - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, beef demand hasn’t faltered and has actually increased.
Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board tells News Talk WJAG, a tracker survey shows that consumers are eating five percent more beef per week.
Hanes says retail demand for beef has increased during the pandemic as more people are cooking and grilling at home.
He says they’ve been forced to change their marketing approach which has actually been a really positive change.
"We can reach a lot more people with the same resources by doing online marketing. I think a lot of those changes are going to be permanent even as people are back in restaurants or doing normal things. It's going to provide a lot of opportunities for us going forward."
