KANSAS CITY, MO - 2019 export results for U.S. beef, pork, and lamb are now out.
U.S. Meat Export Federation Chairman Cevin Jones spoke about them at the National Association of Farm Broadcasters convention in Kansas City Missouri.
Jones said the future looks bright for U.S. beef and pork.
"We're poised for some pretty good growth going into 2020. As for 2019, Beef will be flat with 2018 in terms of volume. Pork will have double digit growth and probably more to come going into 2020."
Jones also said he and 30 producers recently got back from a trade mission to Japan.
He said it was a great opportunity for buyers and consumers of beef and pork in Japan, but also for producers to get exposed to that market.