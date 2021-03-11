LINCOLN - Many businesses have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic from production of medical supplies to assistance in vaccination efforts.
During Governor Pete Ricketts' press briefing Wednesday, Becton Dickinson was highlighted.
CEO Tom Polen said from the start of the pandemic they’ve been running around the clock to meet various needs.
"The fact is that 90-percent of any patients going into a U.S. hospital will be touched by a BD device, and many of those devices are made in Nebraska. Our syringes, flush products, catheters, Iv sets, and blood collection tubes which are made in Broken Bow have a tremendous impact in treating patients."
Polen said the company also has committed to make an extra one billion syringes this year in addition to the usual seven billion.
All Nebraskans are encouraged to register for the vaccine no matter your age group at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov.