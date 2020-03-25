NORFOLK - Amid the toilet paper shortage, the City of Norfolk Water and Sewer Division is reminding people to only flush human excrement or toilet paper.
Director Dennis Watts says baby wipes, tissues, diapers, and other products should all go into the trash and not into the toilet.
Watts says flushing those things may lead to blockage.
"Those will cause havoc in the system as it can plug our pumps. We've also had sewer mains plugged due to this issue. People can clog their own service line which can back up sewage into their household."
Watts says if you have to use wipes, make sure you put them in a plastic bag and into the trash, not the toilet.