WASHINGTON, D.C. - It’s tax filing season, which means sorting through forms and paperwork.
This year, preparing to file may take an unexpected twist for people who suddenly discover they have a Form 1099-G listing the unemployment benefits they received – only they never applied for or received the benefit.
AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl says it’s happening across the United States.
“The number of fraudulent unemployment claims have spiked as states have rushed to send out legitimate unemployment benefits since the pandemic took hold. One estimate puts losses at $36 billion.”
Voskuhl says if you have found that someone claimed unemployment benefits in your name, inform your employer and contact your state unemployment agency immediately.
He says you should then visit IdentityTheft.Gov and follow the guidance specific to your situation.
The Nebraska Department of Labor has hired additional staff for fraud prevention and detection, including income and identity verification.