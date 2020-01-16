NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division is warning the public of phone scams occurring in the area.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, victims who have reported the phone scam said NPPD shows up on the caller ID.
The suspect tells the victim that they need to pay money or their electricity will be shut off.
The suspect then tells the victim they need to load money onto a money card and the victim is told that they are to call a number back and give the card number.
Norfolk Police want to remind citizens not to provide any personal information, card numbers, or any other information that can be used by scammers to victimize them.
If you receive an unsolicited call and unusual pressure or threats are made, it's a scam.
If the caller is asking for payment by non-traditional payment methods such as wiring money, putting money on a gift card/cash reload card, prepaid card, or other non-traditional and unusual means it’s going to be a scam.