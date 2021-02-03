NORFOLK - Nebraska can have some very cold winters which may cause pipes in homes to crack creating a mess in the basement.
According to data from State Farm, from October 2019 to October of 2020, the average insurance claim from damage related to frozen pipes was nearly $18,000 per claim in Nebraska which is $3,000 higher than the national average. There were nearly $900,000 in paid claims.
State Farm Agent in Norfolk Tanner Lancaster says he’s seeing these claims again this winter.
Lancaster says there are small things you can do to prevent cracked pipes.
"Insulate exposed water pipes, let hot and cold faucets drip overnight if you need to and seal cracks in the foundation so cold air doesn't get in. When you aren't going to be around for a few days or a week, keep your thermostat above 55 degrees and maybe shut the water off coming into your house."
Lancaster says one-eighth-inch crack in a pipe can spray more than 250 gallons of water a day running personal belongings.