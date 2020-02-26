OMAHA - People all over the Midwest are spotting the brown marmorated stink bug that originated from China.
Dr. Ted Burk, Creighton University Biology Professor says the stink bug has a marbled brown and white, five-sided exterior and they’ve been working their way across the U.S. since the early 1990’s.
Burk says they take up residence in houses during the winter, gaining entry through cracks, crevices, and fireplaces.
He says the first line of defense is to seal up any way they might get into your house, but once they’re in it’s not worth trying to control them chemically.
"They're fairly resistant to some of the common household insecticides and they are hiding in cracks and crevices where it's hard to get at them. The main thing to do is vacuum them up and collect them somehow. You can buy little vacuums to vacuum them up in your house. If you go to Amazon, there are about ten different varieties of little insect vacuums."
Burk says this is the first year they have seen so many of them and whenever a new species arrives, there’s going to be more going into the indefinite future.