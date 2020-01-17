Madison County Sheriff's Office

MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous phone calls, from citizens in Madison County, of an individual claiming to be a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Todd Volk, the caller is telling people that they have warrants and to turn themselves in, when there is no warrant of arrest.

The caller is using the name of “Deputy Jason Cook”. There is no Deputy employed at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office by that name.

If you have been called by this individual and are concerned about your status, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110.

Tags

In other news

Be wary of an individual impersonating a deputy

Be wary of an individual impersonating a deputy

MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous phone calls, from citizens in Madison County, of an individual claiming to be a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Snow, freezing rain rake eastern Nebraska on Friday

Snow, freezing rain rake eastern Nebraska on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on eastern Nebraska.Most schools in the region canceled classes and activities Friday ahead of the storm system. Most residents awoke Friday to a blanket of snow and wind chills wel…

Ex-city manager may temporarily lead Scottsbluff government

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …