Be wary of an individual impersonating a deputy

MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous phone calls, from citizens in Madison County, of an individual claiming to be a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Todd Volk, the caller is telling people that they have warrants and to turn themselves in, when there is no warrant of arrest.
The caller is using the name of “Deputy Jason Cook”. There is no Deputy employed at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office by that name.
If you have been called by this individual and are concerned about your status, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110.