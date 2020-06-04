NORFOLK - We’ve been experiencing some hot temperatures and farmers are getting their irrigation systems ready.
Extension Educator for Colfax, Cuming, and Stanton counties Aaron Nygren says just like any piece of equipment, center pivots and irrigation systems have its own dangers.
Nygren says the most common source of danger with center pivots is electricity.
"Given that 480 Volt power is used, care needs to be taken as accidents can easily result in death. So what are some common concerns with electricity? One common problem is the lack of a good fourth grounding wire back to the power grid or generator. Another one is not turning off the power to work on the equipment."
Nygren says also when you turn off the electricity to work on the equipment, make sure you lock out and tag out so no one hooks the electricity back up.
"The biggest hazard is missing drive shaft covers or shields, which increases your risk of entanglement. (Also) be careful when climbing pivots to repair or replace components or sprinklers. While you may think these hazards will never happen to you, it only takes a second to change your life forever."
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.