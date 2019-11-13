Be safe out in winter condtions

Nebraska State Patrol

NORFOLK - As we experienced some snowy and icy conditions this week the Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind you to be patient and safe when out on the roads.

Lieutenant Jim Stover says it seems like many individuals forget what it’s like to drive on the slick roads.

Stover says you need to remember to give yourself more time when heading to your destination.

He says it’s also a good time to winterize your car and put a winter emergency kit together.

Stover adds if you also go for walks during the morning or evening hours make sure you’re wearing some sort of reflective material or tape.

Lieutenant Stover was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.

